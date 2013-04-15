Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Beautiful Brands International, LLC: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

"Beautiful Brands International, LLC: Foodservice - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Beautiful Brands International, LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Beautiful Brands International, LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Beautiful Brands International, LLC"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Beautiful Brands International (Beautiful Brands) owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of restaurant and retail concepts in the US and international market. The company operates through a network of key restaurant brands such as Camille's Sidewalk Caf, FreshBerry Frozen Yogurt Caf, My Camille's, CherryBerry, Roxberry, Papalani Gelato, BULL Chicks and Rex's Chicken among others. It also develops and markets other fast casual and casual restaurant concepts. The company operates six offices worldwide in the regions of Sacramento, California, the US, Toronto, Canada; New Delhi, India; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Istanbul, Turkey. Beautiful Brands is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Beautiful Brands International, LLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102494/beautiful-brands-international-llc-foodservice-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html