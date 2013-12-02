Beautiful Falling Leafs Live Wallpaper at play.google.com

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The PimpDroid developer community offers a wide range of beautiful autumn live wallpaper to users via the website play.google.com. People who remember the excitement and thrill offered by water and snow globes in childhood can now embrace those feelings, with the falling leafs live wallpaper from PimpDroid. This android application allows users to have the experience of watching water/snow globes anywhere and anytime they want.



People can install this application to convert their android devices into a unique seasonal snow globe. The live wallpaper will show every single leaf slowly falling down to the ground. The new and advanced autumn HD themes can be obtained from the website play.google.com, with specifications like size 16 M and version 1.0.0. Androids with version 2.2 and above can easily install this cool and stylish app from the PimpDroid developer community.



The live wallpaper application has a number of configuration options, which include a variety of HD wallpaper backgrounds, realistic and beautiful water ripple effect, settings for velocity, viewing perspective alterations and more. In addition, changes can be made for gravity, delay, flakes, leaf texture, shape and size. People can install snow globe like live wallpapers of Halloween, Autumn and Thanksgiving.



Falling leafs android live wallpaper has been introduced to the public by the PimpDroid developer community, with the purpose of refreshing childhood memories related to water and snow globes. The accelerometer of this app helps in detecting the movement of devices, and therefore it reacts accordingly. All products offered by this community are said to be cost-effective to meet the needs of all types of android users from across the country.



The website says, “This is not only a game, it is an interactive dynamic background that you can watch and play with whenever you want, everything takes place on your home screen but without covering your shortcuts or widgets. It is in a background layer.”



Autumn Leafs Snow Globe LiveWP has garnered a number of positive reviews and comments from users. Potential customers can read the recommendations and suggestions provided on the website play.google.com, before finalizing the installation process. Autumn Android Live Wallpaper is made available to users for free. With the unique applications of this live wallpaper, people can make their device more stylish and unique.



To get more information about Falling leafs live wallpaper, visit http://bit.ly/1h9IEuE



About PimpDroid

The PimpDroid community is focused on developing android interface resources, which are made available via the website live-wallpaper-android.com. A team of experienced and highly professional programmers from this community offers live wallpapers, apps, user interfaces and backgrounds.



Media Contact

PimpDroid-Free Android Live Wallpapers ARGE

Contact: Jim Storagh

Address: Linzerstrasse 34

1080 Vienna, Austria, Europe

Tel: 0043 198 638 989 631

Email: js@live-wallpaper-android.com

URL: http://www.live-wallpaper-android.com/