Beautiful Pelican Marsh Upgraded Naples Home with Expansive Lanai Now Available

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Located at 2375 Turnberry Ct in Naples, Florida, this beautiful luxury home features amazing open water views and an abundance of upgrades. The home rests on .28 acres in Collier County and offers four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. Pelican Marsh Real Estate presents this property as one of the best options for luxury residential living in the area.



As one of the top Pelican Marsh Homes available, this property provides 3,474 square feet of living space with upgrades such as recessed lighting, coffered ceilings, plantation shutters and crown molding. From a business center to tennis courts and private membership, this property’s amenities support an elegant luxurious lifestyle. A large kitchen with high-end cabinets, a walk-in pantry and an island makes this Pelican Marsh real estate property a true treasure. The home includes all high quality kitchen equipment.



One of the home’s best features is a large closed-in lanai with a beautiful pool, artistic landscaping and room for any entertainment needs. Large greenhouse-style windows offer a sense of security around the pool while still offering amazing views. The below-ground pool features custom upgrades and includes a private heated spa. An expansive lake with a water fountain can be viewed from the pool and lanai.



Twelve total rooms provide spacious accommodations for large families or guests. With no second floor, the homeowner won’t have to worry about dangerous staircases or cooling expenses. A great master bedroom and modern bathroom add to the luxurious feel of this Pelican Marsh property. The private library and entertainment room offers the perfect place to get-away from the stresses of life. The home’s elegant formal dining room, large garage and split floor plan can win over almost any homebuyer.



With high-end tile roofing and a charming stucco exterior, this property boasts great curb appeal. A landscaped front yard offers large palm trees and groomed shrubs. Once inside, guests enjoy high quality tile and carpet flooring. Other upgrades and interior features include a double oven, security system, wine cooler and central vacuum. A wet-bar, closet cabinets, smoke detectors, tray ceiling and window coverings complete the home’s beautiful interior. Maintenance covers cable, WiFi internet access, legal services, recreation facilities and security.



Pelican Bay real estate offers a friendly and active community with privacy and safety in mind. This worry-free community supports a laid-back lifestyle without losing luxury. Professional management and maintenance allows you to truly relax. This property features an abundance of amenities and upgrades to meet your needs. Let the charming brick streets and stylish light posts of Pelican Marsh guide you home!



For more detailed information about this property in Pelican Marsh please visit this webpage:



http://search.naplesluxurygolfrealestate.com/idx/14073/details.php?idxID=583&listingID=213506624



Naples Luxury Golf Real Estate

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, FL 34102

(239) 963-6590

ccsellsnaples@gmail.com

Naplesluxurygolfrealestate.com