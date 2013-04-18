Beautiful Taiwan Tea Company Offers Fresh, Finest Loose Leaf Green Tea from Tea Gardens of Taiwan

Zionsville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Beautiful Taiwan Tea Company offers fresh and the finest loose leaf green tea from tea gardens of Taiwan. They are one of the most reliable sources of premium loose leaf green teas and supply the most refined local varieties of green tea, Oolong tea and black tea from Taiwan at the most competitive prices.



They ensure that the green tea leafs are packaged in special packs so that they will reach the consumer with all the freshness. Also, high mountain Oolong tea supplied by Beautiful Taiwan Tea Company is an organic tea grown in the high mountains of Taiwan. This organic tea variety is known to have many health benefits which have been validated by a lot of scientific researches.



They deliver the highest quality organic loose leaf green tea fresh and direct from tea gardens of Taiwan. All their varieties of loose leaf green teas are grown, handpicked and processed in Taiwan. This result in fresh and superior quality green tea leaves ready to be consumed. The company has an assortment of high mountain Oolong tea from the tea gardens in Taiwan as due to differences in altitude and soil; each tea area produces tea unique in flavor and aroma.



Whether someone is an accustomed tea consumer or a novice to the world of green tea leaves the variety and quality of tea they offers will definitely please everyone’s taste buds. Beautiful Taiwan Tea Company supplies top quality Taiwan tea direct from the farms in Taiwan which are believed to be the best of their kind in the world.



To ensure that the tea reaches the recipient in as good a condition as they got them off the farm, they pack each order in a hard, cardboard box to reduce any squashing or breaking of the leaves. They also offer the traditional style tea set and ship them at a flat rate of only $5.00. If the order exceeds $50 then they ship for FREE.



About Beautiful Taiwan tea company

Beautiful Taiwan Tea Company offers quality leaf green tea, Oolong tea, and black tea from Taiwan. They specialize in whole leaf teas grown by artisan farmers on small family farms high up in pristine mountains in Taiwan. Their teas are hand-picked, hand-roasted and fresh.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://beautifultaiwantea.com