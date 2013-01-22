Beautiful Taiwan Tea Now Brings Up Healthy Whole Leaf Tea from Taiwan in the US

Zionsville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Beautiful Taiwan Tea, one of the emerging Taiwan Tea sellers in Indiana, is now providing the healthy pleasure of whole leaf tea from Taiwan. Believed to be one of the best teas of their kind, these Taiwan teas are known to reduce many health related problems like liver protection, weight loss, anti-arthritis, cancer and heart diseases, immune system, etc. amongst others.



Beautiful Taiwan Tea is offering quality green tea leaves, black tea, Chinese Oolong tea and red leaf tea grown by artisan farmers on small family farms in the pristine mountains in Taiwan. The teas are hand-picked, hand-roasted and fresh for better experience.



Customers can order the whole leaf tea either at Beautiful Taiwan Tea’s online or buy the same from its retail store in Indianapolis Area, Indiana. The retail store is open Monday-Thursday between 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Friday between 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



The shipping of tea leaves (including tea pots) is free to all of North America when buyers spend $50 or more. The orders which are less than $50 are shipped for $5 flat rate. The tea leaves are packed carefully in a hard, cardboard box to reduce squashing or breaking of the leaves.



All orders are shipped within two business days via the most reliable US Postal Service. If the client is from lower 48, he can expect about three days of transit time. Canadian Orders take about 1 week in transit. A tracking number is provided to the customer so he can track the status of the order anytime.



About Beautiful Taiwan Tea

Visit http://beautifultaiwantea.com/ for more information.