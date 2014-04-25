Beautiful Things and How to Ignore Them: Dark Poetry Collection Said to Be Reminiscent of Works of Stephen King and Edward Gorey

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Thirteen despicable people. Thirteen deaths. After all, they deserved it…



In Sam Kuban’s wise and often laugh-out-loud-funny poetry debut, ‘Beautiful Things and How to Ignore Them’, readers will find a treasure trove of humor AND horror. Sure to satisfy even the darkest of humors, this collection of poems aims a giggle at the calamity of others, and is a decidedly adult way of looking at misfortune.



“I do say, if you’re easily offended… walk on by,” says Kuban. “This isn’t poetry for the fainthearted. Much like the work of Edward Gorey or Roald Dahl, my writings can get a bit black at times, but it’s all in good fun. There’s something refreshing about laughing in the face of death and even chuckling when bad things happen to those who truly deserve it.”



Continuing: “For an extra twist, the collection is also a bit of a ‘whodunit’. The murder mysteries are connected, which gives readers the chance to try to figure out who the killer is, and crucially, what was his or her motivation? It adds another layer to the poems.”



Official Synopsis:



This collection of poems details the demise of thirteen townspeople, all of whom are as unpleasant and undesirable as the death through which they suffer.



If you are loving, hopeful, calm, and happy, and are looking for a read that will reflect any one of those qualities, then this book is most definitely not for you. Continue your browse. However, if you find it soothing to laugh at the misfortune, embarrassment, and humiliation of others, and if you chuckle at the thought of unjustified death, then this book might put a smirk on your cheek.



Since its release, ‘Beautiful Things and How to Ignore Them’ has earned a five-star-rating on Amazon and glowing reviews.



“Wonderfully crafted book of poems. Each chapter features one of thirteen different characters that interact, weaving in and out of each others lives, and never really in a good way. Chaos and calamity culminate in an unforeseen climax that will leave you feeling satisfied. Nice mix of rhyming patterns, a different pattern in each chapter,” wrote Timothy J. Hill.



Calling the book “beautiful, indeed!” Donna Cooper wrote: “Beautiful prose! Interesting characters. Great read. This author as a lot of potential if he keeps turning out work like this.”



“This author is very talented in his skillful use of language. Magnificent word pictures,” wrote Jan. E Sibey.



Stay connected with Sam Kuban on social media through Facebook and Twitter.



‘Beautiful Things and How to Ignore Them’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1tEu96N



About Sam Kuban

Sam Kuban resides in Evansville, Indiana. He is most known for writing the book "Beautiful Things and How to Ignore Them." This collection of poems can be placed in the comedy/horror genre and can be compared to writings by Edward Gorey or Roald Dahl. He is a multi-instrumentalist, and has recorded music based on the characters in from this book under the name "Lead and Lye." While he thoroughly enjoys writing, he recently graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Interactive Media Design.