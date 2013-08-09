BeautifulFacial.com Announces the Top 20 Beauty Blogs of 2013

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Dedicated to highlighting beauty blogs and their authors who write from an unbiased perspective BeautifulFacial.com announces their new blog post entitled The Top 20 Beauty Blogs of 2013. A relevant list of blogs dedicated to the best skincare product reviews and information, some of the resources also offer style trend and fashion advice, cosmetic and makeup tutorials, hair care tips and product discount specials. “Our goal when selecting the Top 20 was to find blogs that were actively publishing content about beauty and not products in which they had a particular vested interest.” said John Mathews, Owner of BeautifulFacial.com.



At the top of the comprehensive list is 15 Minute Beauty, a website by a physician in the Midwest who is a self-professed “product junkie” all to willing to pass along the wealth of information she’s deduced from her beauty addiction. Among others the list goes on to include fun blogs like Daily Cookie, Hello Dollface, Lipstick and Luxury, Make Her Up and Beauty Fool which is written by the widely recognized beauty writer Renee Lorentzen from Singapore.



For more information visit http://www.beautifulfacial.com. To view The Top 20 Beauty Blogs of 2013 visit http://www.beautifulfacial.com/blogpost-Top_20_Beauty_Blogs_of_2013-62. To contact through email write info@beautifulfacial.com.