Beautifully Transform Outdoor Space with the Upscale Appearance of Real Wood Tiles from Bison Innovative Products

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Transform outdoor space beautifully with the upscale appearance of real wood tiles from Bison Innovative Products. Their easy to install Brazilian wood deck tiles offer great ways to remodel an old, unattractive concrete patio or rooftop deck. Their enduring Ipe Wooden deck tiles are highly resistant to termites, decay and mold, and are the best option for a worry-free makeover for an outdoor space. The conventional method of making use of precast concrete, stone or paving slabs for outdoor spaces or roof decks is now a thing of the past. Wooden tiles are popular now for providing an elegant and classy décor to outer spaces and roof tops. Bison Innovative Products introduces the latest trends in wooden tiles or outdoor decking tiles for upgrading roof tops or surroundings.



They supply the best quality, environment friendly wooden tiles made from durable Brazilian wood to provide the most graceful décor to rooftops and Pedestal Paver Systems. The ipe wooden deck tiles they provide are one of the most durable wooden décor options for fully exposed exterior applications which don’t splinter, crack or split, and can survive even in extreme weather conditions.



Their outdoor decking tiles are very popular for creating pop up parks for various retail establishments like coffee shops and restaurants. The pop up parks made up of beautiful wooden tiles provide an ideal outdoor seating environment for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee or a meal. Whether it’s for the outdoor space of a house hold, a roof top or a commercial establishment, their wooden tiles can make any space graceful and pleasing.



About Bison Innovative Products:

Since 1995, Bison has been the trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Whether building creative rooftop decking environments, urban patios, terraces and rooftop decks, or large, commercial flat rooftop terraces and plazas, they can provide different designs and sizes of wood tiles and deck support. Being one of the most trusted manufacturers of roofing deck products, they offer endless options for any sort of commercial decks, residential decks and retrofitted decks.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.bisonip.com.

Contact Address -:

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800-333-4234 Fax: 303-825-5988

Email address: info@BisonIP.com