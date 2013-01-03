Beautologie Plastic Surgeon in Bakersfield Caters to People's Beauty Problems

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Beautologie has been voted Best Medical Group and its very own Dr. Darshan Shah has won Best Plastic Surgeon for 8 years in a row from 2005-2012. This makes them the top choice in plastic surgery Bakersfield.



“As an RN, I was looking for the absolute best facility and doctor in the state, and I found it right here in town”, according to T. J., one of their satisfied customers. “I researched Beautologie and found out they had thousands of happy patients and won ‘Best Of’ many years in a row. I knew immediately where I was going to go!”



Having the best plastic surgeon, Bakersfield, ca, is only one of the many reasons people love to choose Beautologie to have cosmetic surgery, Bakersfield, ca. They have a wide selection of services to choose from, the clinic has fully trained doctors, state-of-the-art facilities and pristine cleanliness. Individuals are encouraged to go to the plastic surgery website for Bakersfield and Fresno, Ca for more information.



Safety is the number one priority for Beautologie. The clinic is aware of the casualties and tragedies that have occurred from other non plastic surgeons learning how to do it in weekend classes, and it assures its patients that their doctors are Board Certified and fully trained in plastic surgery. Beautologie only offers the best services and was even featured in the Best of LA on KCAL 9. People can get more information about Beautologie and its services on their website http://www.beautologie.com.



About Beautologie

Beautologie is the safest and most reliable plastic surgery in Bakersfield, CA. It has thousands of happy patients and has won best/favorite plastic surgeon many years in a row. For more information, contact Dr Darshan Shah at drshah@drshah.com or 661-327-3800.