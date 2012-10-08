Beauty Activist Kenetia Lee and Glam Luxe Boutique Team Up to Inspire Breast Cancer Survivors

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Author and beauty activist Kenetia Lee and Heather Boston Williams, founder of Glam Luxe Boutique, are joining forces to hold the Fearless Beauty Breast Cancer Fundraiser, an event designed to inspire and empower breast cancer survivors to embrace their inner beauty. The event will be held October 15, 2012 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Glam Luxe Boutique, where Lee will also offer an exclusive reading of her new book, “Fearless Beauty: Transcend Limitations, Embrace Your Greatness.”



For many breast cancer survivors, the battle doesn’t stop after remission. Issues with body image and inner beauty still remain as a struggle for women to overcome on a daily basis. The event created by Lee and Williams will help women beat the effects that breast cancer has on their physical appearance by overcoming inner beauty blocks.



“A woman’s beauty has the power to conquer any adversity, and breast cancer is no exception, said Lee. “For a woman to harness that power, she must first own it.”



Attendees of the event will meet Lee as she presents the inaugural reading of her self-published book while learning about how they can embrace their true beauty even after the devastating effects of breast cancer. Attendees will be able to support breast cancer awareness through raffles and donations, network with beauty industry leaders and receive book excerpts and other beauty gifts and prizes.



Lee works with awards shows like the Grammys and the Emmys and has also represented Revlon and Mark Cosmetics. In her book, she draws from intimate interactions with women in the profession of beauty and shares a rare, uplifting and holistic beauty regimen that helps women find a more rewarding path to inner beauty.



Williams opened Glam Luxe Boutique more than two years ago and has since opened two new locations while servicing celebrities like Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives. Her boutique has been referred to by Essence magazine as “the top shop” to buy hair extensions. She provides upscale designer brands and supreme customer service while encouraging women to be fabulous.



“My mother and her four sisters have all battled with breast cancer, which makes this event really personal,” said Williams. “This is a perfect way to empower women and their beauty.”



Registration for the event opens October 5, 2012 at fearlessbeauty.eventbrite.com. The address of the event is 2240 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 201 in Chicago. For more information about Lee, please visit http://www.kenetia.com. For details about Glam Luxe Boutique, visit http://www.GlamLuxe.net.