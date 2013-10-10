Fast Market Research recommends "Beauty and Personal Care in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Beauty and personal care recorded healthy growth overall over the review period despite a severe economic crisis that rocked the country in 2009. The economy gradually recovered and by 2012 was growing strongly again, boosting real GDP growth and disposable income. The country's strong shopping culture and numerous large shopping malls also supported market growth. Consumers also began spending more on salon services, which had an indirectly positive effect on retail beauty and personal care...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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