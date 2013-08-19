Beauty and Personal Care in the US - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The US beauty and personal care market in 2012 grew at the second highest observed rate for the review period of 2007-2012. US economic recovery progressed at an uneven and lethargic pace, allowing a small but influential segment of the population to continue to drive fairly positive growth within the premium segment. The mass market experienced more mixed fortunes, with some consumers seeing their incomes increased enough to purchase mass products that contained some premium elements, while...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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