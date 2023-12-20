NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Beauty and Wellness Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Beauty and Wellness market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Urban clap (India), AtHomediva (India), eazy salon (India), L'OrÃ©al (France), The Procter & Gamble Company (United States), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), Lotus Herbals Private Limited (India), O2 Spa Salon Private Limited (India), Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited (India), VLCC Personal Care Limited (India), Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited (India), Fitness One Group India Limited (India), Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited (India),.



Definition of the Report of Beauty and Wellness

The beauty and wellness market encompasses a broad and dynamic industry dedicated to products and services that contribute to personal care, aesthetics, and overall well-being. This market incorporates a diverse range of offerings, including skincare products, cosmetics, hair care items, spa and salon services, fitness and health products, and various holistic wellness solutions. The beauty and wellness sector is driven by consumer aspirations for self-care, appearance enhancement, and the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. The market is characterized by continual innovation, with a focus on natural and organic ingredients, advanced technologies, and personalized experiences. Beauty and wellness trends often reflect societal values, cultural influences, and evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, the market has witnessed a significant digital transformation, with the rise of e-commerce, social media, and technology-driven beauty and wellness solutions.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Wellness Care Type (Beauty Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Body Care, Others), Services (Counter sales of beauty products, Beauty and wellness services, Fitness and slimming services, Alternate therapy, Rejuvenation services), Age of User (0-15, 16-29, 30-59, 60 and Above), Service Location (Spa Centers, Saloon/Beauty Stores, Home, Hotel, Others), End Use (Male, Female), Urbanization (Rural, Town Class, Metro, Rest of Urban / Tier 2 Cities)



Market Trends:

The Growing Conscious about their Appearance

Increasing Number Of People who are Constantly Spending Money to Enhance the Way they Look

Emerging Unisex Beauty and Wellness Center across the Country



Opportunities:

The Rising Demand for Services such as Men's Grooming at Home

Increasing Set of Advanced Technologies associated with Beauty and Wellness, such as Botox, available in India

Attractive Marketing and Promotional Strategies



Market Drivers:

The Increase in Middle-Class Income across the Country

The Rising Number Of Working Women's

Changing Consumer Psyche towards the Beauty and Wellness



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On 30th January 2020, UrbanClap stated that it is renaming the startup as Urban Company. The new umbrella brand captures the company's ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories like beauty & wellness and home repairs & maintenance, said the home-service firm.

On 19th November 2019, India's leading home and beauty services marketplace, UrbanClap, announced the launch of men's grooming and haircut at home for men and kids in nine cities in India.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



