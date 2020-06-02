Beauty and Wellness Market to See Huge Growth with Urban Clap, AtHomediva, Eazy Salon

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Revenue for Beauty and Wellness Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Beauty and Wellness Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.



What is Global Beauty and Wellness?

Industry Definition:

The Indian Beauty and Wellness market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to an increase in awareness about holistic wellbeing among people in India as well as increasing the spending on beauty and wellness products and services. Beauty and wellness professionals provide services like make-up, hair styling, beauty and health product development, spa services. The sector is thriving on the increasing section of the affluent and middle-class population that has started considering beauty and wellness as a necessity, this leads to increasing demand for Beauty and Wellness. Additionally, The rise in the world's leading health problems such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases contributes to the demand for wellness-related products and services.



By Geographical Segmentation: Rural, Town Class, Metro, Rest of Urban / Tier 2 Cities

By Wellness Care Type: Beauty Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Body Care, Others

By Services: Counter sales of beauty products, Beauty and wellness services, Fitness and slimming services, Alternate therapy, Rejuvenation services

By Age of User: 0-15, 16-29, 30-59, 60 and Above

By Service Location: Spa Centers, Saloon/Beauty Stores, Home, Hotel, Others

By End Use: Male, Female

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 30th January 2020, UrbanClap stated that it is renaming the startup as Urban Company. The new umbrella brand captures the company's ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories like beauty & wellness and home repairs & maintenance, said the home-service firm.



On 19th November 2019, India's leading home and beauty services marketplace, UrbanClap, announced the launch of men's grooming and haircut at home for men and kids in nine cities in India.



Major & Emerging Players in Beauty and Wellness Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the Beauty and Wellness Market include Urban clap (India), AtHomediva (India), eazy salon (India), L'Oréal India Private Limited (India), Lotus Herbals Private Limited (India), O2 Spa Salon Private Limited (India), Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited (India), VLCC Personal Care Limited (India), Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited (India), Fitness One Group India Limited (India) and Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited (India)

Key Highlights of Report:



About Market

- Market Overview

- Product/Service Highlights

- Market Development Activity & Future Outlook

- Similar Industry [Substitute Product/Services Analysis]

Industry at a Glance

- Global Beauty and Wellness Key Statistics

- Snapshot

- Executive Summary

Industry Performance

- External Drivers: The Growing Conscious about their Appearance

- Current Scenario Outlook [Market Trends, Risk & Return Profile]

- Competitive Outlook

Dominating Players / Competitive Nature

Regulatory Factors

- Market /Product Life Cycle

Segmentation Analysis

- Market Size by Type (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

- Market Size by Application (value & Volume) [2014-2025]

Regional Analysis

- Demand Determinants

- Major & Emerging Countries & growth Outlook

- Market Size by Region

Cross Segmentation by Countries

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, LATAM, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia

Competitive Landscape

- Market Share Concentration [CR4, CR8, HHI Index]

- Success Factors

- PORTER 5-Forces Analysis

Company Analysis

- Market Share Analysis by Players

- Major Players

- Emerging Players by Growth

- Company Profiles

- Business Overview

- Key Financials

