Urban clap (India),AtHomediva (India),eazy salon (India),L'OrÃ©al (France),The Procter & Gamble Company (United States),Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland),The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (United States),Lotus Herbals Private Limited (India),O2 Spa Salon Private Limited (India),Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited (India),VLCC Personal Care Limited (India),Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Limited (India),Fitness One Group India Limited (India),Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited (India)



Scope of the Report of Beauty and Wellness

The Beauty and Wellness market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to an increase in awareness about holistic wellbeing among people in India as well as increasing the spending on beauty and wellness products and services. Beauty and wellness professionals provide services like make-up, hair styling, beauty and health product development, spa services. The sector is thriving on the increasing section of the affluent and middle-class population that has started considering beauty and wellness as a necessity, this leads to increasing demand for Beauty and Wellness. Additionally, The rise in the worldâ€™s leading health problems such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases contributes to the demand for wellness-related products and services.



Market Trend:

The Growing Conscious about their Appearance

Increasing Number Of People who are Constantly Spending Money to Enhance the Way they Look

Emerging Unisex Beauty and Wellness Center across the Country



Market Drivers:

The Increase in Middle-Class Income across the Country

The Rising Number Of Working Women's

Changing Consumer Psyche towards the Beauty and Wellness



Challenges:

Increasing Number of Corporate and Home Gyms

The Advent of International Players Entrenched in India



Opportunities:

The Rising Demand for Services such as Men's Grooming at Home

Increasing Set of Advanced Technologies associated with Beauty and Wellness, such as Botox, available in India

Attractive Marketing and Promotional Strategies



The Global Beauty and Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Wellness Care Type (Beauty Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Body Care, Others), Services (Counter sales of beauty products, Beauty and wellness services, Fitness and slimming services, Alternate therapy, Rejuvenation services), Age of User (0-15, 16-29, 30-59, 60 and Above), Service Location (Spa Centers, Saloon/Beauty Stores, Home, Hotel, Others), End Use (Male, Female), Urbanization (Rural, Town Class, Metro, Rest of Urban / Tier 2 Cities)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Beauty and Wellness Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Beauty and Wellness market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Beauty and Wellness Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Beauty and Wellness

Chapter 4: Presenting the Beauty and Wellness Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Beauty and Wellness market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Beauty and Wellness Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Beauty and Wellness market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Beauty and Wellness market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Beauty and Wellness market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



