Beauty Call to Represent Sarah Jayne Dunn at This Year's National Wedding Show

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Beauty Call has announced that one of its most high profile hair and makeup artists will be joining the team at the company’s stand at the National Wedding Show 2013.



The management team at the national bridal hair and makeup agency are pleased to announce that one of its best-known freelancers, Sarah Jayne Dunn, will be representing the team at one of this year’s most prestigious wedding exhibitions.



Sarah has enjoyed a varied acting career. Alongside appearances in TV favourites Brookside and Doctors and a cameo in The Dark Knight, Sarah is best known for her role as Mandy Richardson in top UK soap Hollyoaks. She was nominated for a number of awards during her ten years as a member of the cast and picked up a gong at the British Soap Awards in 2002 for her involvement in the ‘Most Spectacular Scene of the Year’, cementing her reputation as one of the most recognisable soap stars in the country.



Despite being one of the UK’s best loved TV personalities, Sarah decided to take on a new challenge in 2012 by completing Beauty Call’s intensive Advanced Hair and Makeup Training Course.



The 12-day programme, which is led by some of London’s most skilled hair and makeup professionals, provides aspiring hair and makeup artists with a comprehensive introduction to their field and the chance to hone their skills on real-life models. Having successfully completed this BABTAC accredited qualification, Sarah is now on the company’s books as a freelance hair and makeup artist in London and the North West and has since worked with dozens of clients to help them achieve the perfect look for their wedding day.



Sarah will be manning Beauty Call’s stand at the National Wedding Show in Earls Court, London on Friday 27th September, from which she and the rest of the team will be offering mini hair and makeup trials to beauty-conscious brides to be. Beauty Call’s Founder Nicky Bragg is delighted that Sarah is taking part in the event and hopes that having such a famous face on board will ensure that her company stands out from other vendors at the National Wedding Show.



“We’ve been preparing for the Show for months now and are excited to have the opportunity to showcase our services to such a huge audience. Knowing that Sarah will be joining us at such an important show is just the icing on the cake!” she says.



Visit Beauty Call at stand number G57 at Earls Court to learn more about the range of bridal hair and makeup services offered by its large team of nationwide franchisees. Those attending the show should also watch out for the company’s “Tweet for a Treat” for freebies and discounts.



Beauty Call delivers wedding make up and bridal hair across the UK. The company employs a wide network of freelancers and artists that services the whole of the UK. Contact the company by calling the team directly or visit the website for more details.