Beauty Call Welcomes New Franchisee to Cover Darlington and Harrogate Postcodes

Harrogate, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Beauty Call are pleased to welcome a new franchisee to their team of leading hair and makeup artists.



The management team at the nationwide wedding hair and makeup agency have recently welcomed new franchisee Aimee Long to their ever-expanding team.



Having completed her base training and obtained a BA Honours degree in Media and Special Effects Makeup Artistry from Bradford College, Aimee honed her skills by working on a number of high-profile photo shoots and music videos. After taking on a variety of assignments and applying her expertise to a range of projects, she discovered her natural talent for calming nervous brides-to-be on the morning of their big day, and decided to focus on bridal styling by joining Beauty Call as a North Yorkshire franchisee.



Alongside Beauty Call’s Alison, who covers appointments in Leeds and York, Aimee will be catering for clients who fall within the Harrogate and Darlington postcodes.



Phil Mowat, the agency’s Marketing and PR Manager, is delighted to welcome Aimee to the team and is looking forward to expanding Beauty Call’s presence in the North of England. “Despite only being on board with us for a few weeks, Aimee has already received excellent praise from customers, so we’re really pleased she’s been able to settle into her role so effortlessly and is becoming such a great ambassador for our services as we branch out into a new region!”.



In Beauty Call’s latest online newsletter, Aimee explains why she decided to embark on a career in the beauty field.



“I have always enjoyed being artistic and I love how creative makeup can make me feel,” she says. “I never get bored of it and I am always being re-inspired by other makeup artists. It's such a good feeling when you know you've made someone else feel good!”



Those interested in booking Aimee are encouraged to contact Beauty Call directly by calling 0845 051 0951.



About Beauty Call

Beauty Call delivers wedding make up and bridal hair in London, Essex, Hertfordshire and across the UK. The company employs a wide network of freelancers that service hundreds of towns and cities up and down the country. Contact the company by calling the team directly or visit the website for more details.