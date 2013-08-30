Beauty Care Recipes for the Modern Woman, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Patricia Scott comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



Beauty Care Recipes For The Modern Woman is a book that can be used to create a text which outlines all the beauty care secrets that a woman would ever need. The process of making oneself even more beautiful is the way in which the skin is cared for in the long run. It is not about slapping on some makeup or using any old skincare product to achieve one's goal. Through the use of this text the experienced persons in the profession of beauty care can create a self help guide for the women that would love to learn the way in which they can best care for their skin and keep it radiant and healthy. Tips can also be included to help rejuvenate that damaged skin. It is all pretty simple and can be put together with minimal effort. It is a great tool for the aspiring beautician.



About Patricia Scott

Patricia Scott is aware that there are so many books out there on beauty care that someone can become quite confused and not know what to select. As such she has provided a blank text that anyone can use to format their very own set of beauty secrets. As she herself is very much aware, many females have some sort of beauty regimen that they follow on a daily basis and what better way to have it all documented than to have a blank slate to place all the information in. This book is so versatile that it can also be used by the professionals to create their own set of beauty care recipes. The main aim that Patricia has with her book is to allow the user to create these recipes/tips with ease. She also created the text out of her very own need to be able to record her own set of beauty care tips.



Pick up a copy of Beauty Care Recipes For The Modern Woman at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Beauty Care Recipes For The Modern Woman at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Beauty-Care-Recipes-Modern-Woman/dp/1628846909



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Beauty Care Recipes For The Modern Woman * by Patricia Scott

Publication Date: July 10, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628846904

Print ISBN: 9781628846904

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