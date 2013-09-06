Beauty Centre Run by Aesthetician with 18 Years of Experience Offers 10% off on Facials in Irvine

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Beautiful Skin OC, a skin care center dedicated in providing variety of services such as facials, hair removal and eyelash maintenance, is currently offering an exclusive discount of 10% on any of its facial treatments.



The center is owned by Ms. Katerina Bisbikis, a professional licensed aesthetician who has over 18 years of experience in the skin care industry. Over her extensive career, Katerina has managed to find proven skin treatments that are both highly effective and natural.



Katerina informed that the most important aspect of attaining a healthy looking skin is first determining which skin type an individual has and then finding a suitable treatment. She further added that there is no single proven formula for all skin types and each facial treatment she provides is slightly adjusted and customized according to her client’s skin type.



Beautiful Skin OC only uses organic skin care products for their facials in Irvine, focusing on the 100% organic Hungarian product line Eminence. Each facial treatment is methodically designed by Katerina and is based on her experience of which ingredients and methods have immediate and long lasting effect. Blueberry Anti-Aging Facial, Citrus-C Facial, Yam & Pumpkin Facial, Eminence Signature Facial and many more facial treatments are currently being offered by Beautiful Skin OC.



Apart from being a facial expert, the skin care center is also popular for its hair removal and eyelash services. Individuals looking for a comprehensive skin care center for waxing in Irvine, will find that Beautiful Skin OC offers every type of waxing. Beautiful Skin OC uses the best waxing techniques for obtaining a long lasting smooth skin.



The eyelash services provided by the center includes eyelash extensions, follow-up eyelash extension, eyelash tint, eyebrow tint and many others. Eyebrow waxing and shaping is also another popular service highly demanded by the customers.



Beautiful Skin OC offers complete skin care treatments that are 100% natural and give tremendous results. With Katerina’s extensive experience and professionalism, each customer is given individual attention to ensure that the customized treatments applied to them substantially enhance their beauty.



About Beautiful Skin OC

Beautiful Skin OC is one of the leading skin care centers in Orange County, California. The skin care center provides various services such as facials, hair removals and eye lash maintenance. Through the online platform, http://beautifulskinoc.com/, specific details and costs of the numerous skin care services offered can be viewed. The company is run by Katerina Bisbikis who has been a licensed aesthetician for over 18 years and who has proven innovative natural methods of maintaining a healthy and glowing skin.



For more information about Facials and Waxing in Irvine, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of beautifulskinoc.com, please call at (949) 400-6554 or email to info@beautifulskinoc.com.