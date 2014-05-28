Beauty Clinic Offers Skin Tightening Without Surgery Treatment in NJ

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- As people get older, their skin loses elasticity, which causes more wrinkles and sagging skin. This can be especially difficult to get used to on a person’s face since many identify confidence with their face. Plastic surgery is able to correct this problem, however, many patients do not want surgery or do not qualify for the procedure. Now a New Jersey clinic is offering skin tightening without surgery.



In Paramus, New Jersey lies the Ultherapy Plus Program. Doctor Robert Galarowicz and Dr. Tania Milan specialize in a variety of natural and cutting edge methods to tighten the skin, including ultherapy. In just one visit, patients will look younger than they already do, due to this nonsurgical skin tightening treatment without side effects or harmful drugs.



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By using ultrasound technology, ultherapy targets specific areas of the skin to prevent sagging or lifting. Deep tissue structures are targeted first, then a more external tissue is targeted after for further toning and skin tightening. This process stimulates the skin’s natural ability to make collagen to create gentle lifting, toning, and tightening over time.



After a consultation with Doctor Galarowicz and Doctor Milan, patients will build healthy smooth collagen to reap the maximum benefits of this nonsurgical process. After that, patients will begin with their ultherapy session to start tightening the skin. Post treatment, patients are given supplement products that are customized for each person’s health, skin issues and lifestyle. As a special bonus, patients also receive supplement and diet services from Doctor Galarowicz that can help with weight loss, allergies, or other health conditions.



Different treatments of ultherapy are available in different price packages. Packages can target a wide range of areas on the face including the brow, upper face, lower face, or full neck. No matter what area people want to work on they will receive skin tightening without surgery.



The Ultherapy Plus Program is near New York City and serves Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson, Morris County, Middlesex, Union Counties of New Jersey, along with Rockland and Orange Counties of New York.



Whether people are looking for a more natural treatment for skin tightening, the Ultherapy Plus Program can help. In just one visit, patients will start to look younger instantly due to this safe and effective treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration.



For more information visit www.UltherapyNJ1.com.



About AIM Center

AIM Center is located in Paramus, New Jersey and provides people with a multitude of services including Ultherapy skin tightening without surgery, nutritional consultations, conventional medicine and other services.



Media Contact

AIM Center

Ultherapy Plus Program

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

ulthera@ultherapynj1.com

201-967-0800

862-225-9693