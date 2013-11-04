Beauty Defiled, Beauty Revealed: U.S. Author Releases Poignant Memoir & Tragic Story of True Blessing

McBain, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While everyone faces adversity, Mark Scholten has had his hope, providence and faith tested on more occasions than most. In his compelling new memoir, Scholten takes readers on a journey which showcases weakness and frailty turned on its head by faith, hope and love in a powerful way.



‘Beauty Defiled, Beauty Revealed: A Tragic Story of True Blessing’ centers around Scholten’s wife’s battle with cancer, and the ensuing six-year period that was transformational in changing his attitude about God.



Synopsis:



What happens when you have God's blessing nailed down, and then without warning an evil intruder rips everything apart? I had a corner on the good life. Driven by my material appetite, strategically balanced by religion, I desperately played both sides. Comfortable in a good marriage, with two children and a home situated on a small horse farm, I was truly blessed.



Everything changed in an instant with the discovery of a lump, but some things changed in ways I could never have imagined. By probing the joy and heartache of the past in the redemptive light of precious promises kept, this narrative paints a picture of beauty defiled unfolding to startling beauty revealed.



You're invited on a journey of discovery that may change the way you think about blessing.



As the author explains, readers will find the depiction of his spiritual, emotional and physical journey a vital wake-up call to the hope that exists in everyone’s life.



“This is a story of triumph and victory in the greatest sense. Suffering binds all of humanity together, because many struggle to find an answer as to its cause, or at least why there seems to be so much suffering in the world,” says Scholten.



Continuing, “While this book doesn't claim to provide an answer, it will give people hope, a healing balm, because it conveys a bigger picture of God. It is a story that will redefine the meaning of blessing for the reader. It has the power to change their perspective on suffering altogether.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Beautifully written by Mark Scholten, this book draws the reader in to openly share in Mark's life and his very deep love for his wife, Val. This is a journey taken through Val's battle with cancer that is poignant on every page. And honest in a truly relatable way. But more beautiful still, is that Scholten's story is not one of loss, but one of hope. Hope in a God who is bigger than this life, and a love story between one hard hearted man who also fell deeply in love with his Lord through unimaginable circumstances,” says Jenna Mindel, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Rev. Keith A. Derrick of Journey Center for Learning at Western Theological Seminary was equally as impressed, adding, “Find hope in the midst of deep grief and loss. Take and read".



While Scholten is a Christian, his work will resonate with people of all beliefs.



“The book is overtly Christian, but the real and practical way it grapples with the problem of pain opens it up to readers of other faith backgrounds, as well as those who claim no religion,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Beauty Defiled, Beauty Revealed: A Tragic Story of True Blessing’ is available now: http://bookstore.westbowpress.com/Products/SKU-000657809/Beauty-Defiled-Beauty-Revealed.aspx



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://beautyrevealed.net.



About Mark Scholten

Mark Scholten hasn’t arrived, but is striving to be a fully devoted follower of Christ cleverly disguised as a father, friend, and employee. Before diving into that endeavour he studied management and plastics engineering at two universities in Michigan. As a young man he developed interests in motorcycles, football, movies and reading, which still hold sway over him, especially on weekends.



He lives in northern Michigan with his daughter and son on a small farm that boasts gold-buckle-winning quarter horses, and a slightly overweight pug. Change comes slowly to that part of the world, if at all; perhaps that is why change in Mark’s life needed to be spurred by pain and sorrow.