Industry Background:

The products created for skin & hair care for the purpose of cleansing, beautifying and enhancing the attractive features this is not new. The Beauty Devices market is mainly driven by growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin diseases and hair loss, and growing healthcare expenditure. Now these devices are looking like the next key innovation platform to help take the CPG market forward. The beauty devices can be used in multiple ways in the Consumer Packaged Goods market. Beauty industry has traditionally been dominated by R&D. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Anti-Aging Devices and Growing Preference for Skin Protection.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Appearance Consciousness and Awareness about Beauty Devices. The Consumer Goods sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Vendors, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nu Skin Enterprises (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Syneron Medical Ltd (United States), Home Skinovations Ltd (Israel), TRIA Beauty Inc. (United States), Procter & Gamble Co. (United States), PhotoMedex Inc. (United States), Tria Beauty Inc. (United States), L'Oreal Group (France) and Carol Cole Company (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



Feb. 26, 2019 – Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. announced plans to open in Peru, expanding the company's presence in Latin America. Peru will begin operations on March 7, 2019, with a grand opening event in Lima, Peru



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Anti-Aging Devices

Growing Preference for Skin Protection



Market Trend

Increasing Appearance Consciousness and Awareness about Beauty Devices



Restraints

Safety Concerns Related To Personal Care Products



Opportunities

Innovative Technological Advancements in Beauty Devices

Challenges



Maintaining Individual-Level Supremacy in Competitive



