Beauty Devices Market to Register Robust Growth of 19.7% During 2020–2030

Under the type segmentation of the beauty devices market, the light-emitting diode (LED) therapy and photorejuvenation category is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period. This is credited to the rapidly increasing usage of beauty devices for managing and treating blemishes, pigmentation, wrinkles, sun-induced freckles, age spots, and fine lines. Further, these devices are being increasingly used in homes, which is causing the rapid progress of this category in the beauty devices market.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the beauty devices market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the beauty devices market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the beauty devices market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders



Based on usage, the beauty devices market is divided into at-home, salon, and spa categories. Out of these, the salon division contributed the highest revenue to the market in the last few years, due to the high footfall at these establishments, mainly for the treatment of scars and acne. In addition to this, the mushrooming number of salons all over the world is boosting the advancement of this division in the beauty devices market.



Geographically, the beauty devices market will exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, on account of the rising incidence of dermatological problems and the increasing disposable income of the people residing in the region. Additionally, the growing public awareness of beauty devices, increasing geriatric population, and the soaring prevalence of hormonal problems is propelling the surge of the market in this region. According to the 2019 World Population Ageing report, APAC, including the East Asian and Southeast Asian countries, is currently home to the biggest geriatric population in the world. Furthermore, the report says that this trend is likely to continue till 2050.



Some of the major players working in the global beauty devices market are Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LightStim, Conair Corporation, YA-MAN LTD., TRIA Beauty Inc., Carol Cole Company Inc., L'Oréal SA, Candela Corporation, MTG Co. Ltd., Home Skinovations Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Type

- Hair Removal

- Cleansing

- Acne Treatment

- Light Emitting Diode (LED) Therapy and Photorejuvenation

- Oxygen/Facial Steaming

- Hair Growth

- Dermarolling

- Cellulite Reduction



Based on Usage

- Salon

- Spa

- At-Home



