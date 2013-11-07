Beauty Diet Launches New Website for Diet, Fitness and Beauty News, Tips and More

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The words ‘beauty’ and ‘diet’ often overlap, despite the fact they describe very different things. Indeed, the word diet itself is often misunderstood to mean the lack of intake of food, rather than the proper use of nutritional foods. These myths and many others are dispelled on a new website called www.beauty-diet.com, which aims to bring the two concepts back to a closer harmony with advice and guidance on achieving a healthy lifestyle, which in turn leads to a radiant and authentic sense of beauty.



The site offers a wide variety of informative articles and editorials on the practice of dieting without sacrificing health, and promotes the use of gentle exercise and nutritional supplements to support and enhance natural beauty.



The site also offers coupons and promotional codes for leading diet plans and programs (www.beauty-diet.com/weight-watchers-coupons/) to encourage individuals to commit to the process and begin moving toward the body they want to live in.



The blog features editorials on calorie burning foods, healthy recipes for cheat meals during fitness regimes as well as external links to the best resources on the internet for planning, implementing, managing and sticking to a diet.



A spokesperson for Beauty Diet explained, “We understand that incentives can make the all-important difference between individuals deciding to commit to a weight loss or diet program and not fully committing, and often times taking that first step is the hardest part. As such, our coupons and promo codes can help break down the barrier between people taking that first step to a healthier life, and once that has been achieved, our resources and guidelines will be there to help people every step of the way on their road to transformation. We believe that beauty is not skin deep, but comes as much from attitudes as personality, which is why we promote healthy attitudes to diet and exercise.”



About Beauty Diet

Beauty Diet is a new website dedicated to providing the best and most recent news related to dieting, fitness, beauty and a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the site offers coupons and promotional codes to some of the most popular diet and weight loss programs available today. For more information, please visit: http://www.beauty-diet.com/