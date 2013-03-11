Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beauty from Within: How to Build a Successful Product", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Nutricosmetics are gathering pace across the globe. Whilst the consumer following remains much larger in Asia Pacific, the trend is getting stronger in North America and Western Europe. Anti-ageing products managed to defy the recession, and with nutricosmetics aligning closely with such products, they have the potential to be highly lucrative. This report focuses on how to build consumer trust in nutricosmetics and turn it into a long-lasting brand loyalty.
Euromonitor International's Beauty from Within: How to Build a Successful Product global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
