Beauty Is Power: Compelling New Book Shares Brazilian Beauty Secrets for Staying Young, Beautiful and Powerful.

If being beautiful is being empowered, Brazil and Brazilian women have emerged as the 21st century's beauty leaders, according to a growing number of media outlets, including the UK's "Stylist Magazine" ("a dynamic new force in beauty") and "Premium Beauty News" ("the new El Dorado of beauty").



Leila Rochet-Podvin, head of the French agency Cosmetics Inspiration & Creation said in a recent interview Brazilian women truly worship the beauty of the body where the climate encourages body exposure. Nine out of ten Brazilian women believe being beautiful is crucial to their social life. "Therefore Brazilian women do not hesitate to invest to shape their silhouette, be it through sport, cosmetic procedures or through the use of cosmetics."



In his book "Beauty is Power" Dr. Luciano taps both his Brazilian background and medical knowledge to illustrate just how beauty, youthfulness, and health are well within the reach of everyone regardless of age. Dr. Luciano answers questions regarding skin care, cosmetics, cosmeceuticals, cosmetic surgery, diet, lifestyle and more. According to Dr. Luciano, Brazilians see health, beauty, and youth as the three sides of a holistic triangle applicable to everyone.



“I've always said being beautiful is being empowered," says Dr. Luciano Sztulman, author of the new book "Beauty is Power: Dr. Luciano’s Brazilian Beauty Secrets for Staying Young". "Beauty gives you power. Now here’s the good news: Brazilian secrets for youth and beauty are available to all of us.”



When it comes to beauty, nobody does it better than the Brazilians, and the numbers prove it says Dr. Luciano. Brazil’s 18,000 fitness clubs, a number surpassed only by the United States; its number-three worldwide status as a market for health and beauty products (only the US and Japan have larger beauty markets); and the fact that three out of the five top models happen to be Brazilians, attest to that fact.



“By understanding and utilizing these Brazilian secrets to long-lasting beauty, you too have the opportunity to be healthier, happier, and more youthful,” the author says.



Dr. Luciano's "Beauty is Power" reveals how to:



- gain power, strength, vitality, and confidence

- restore youthfulness to your skin

- determine what beauty treatments will work best for you

- select between cosmetic surgery and non-surgical alternatives

- identify foods that can age you—and which youth-promoting foods to eat.

- change the way you think—through exercise

- detox your body naturally—without fasting and torture

- regain vitality and reset the "age" clock

- recharge your whole life—spiritual, emotional, and physical

- maintain your progress with fun exercise routines and delicious, healthy recipes



“It’s no wonder Brazilians naturally appear so youthful and beautiful,” says Dr. Luciano, who extols the benefits of striking a work–leisure–sleep balance, exercise, finding outlets for self-expression, and other keys to developing inner and outer beauty in equal measures.



As a bonus, Dr. Luciano offers solid science behind certain modern-day fountains of youth that are staples of the Brazilian diet:

- Açaí, loaded with antioxidants and free-radical scavengers.

- Cupuaçu, which contains phytochemicals that promote smooth and healthy skin.

- Jaca fruit, providing the natural sugars your body craves

- Brazil nuts, which can drive down your cholesterol level

- Buriti or Moriche Palm Fruit, the most concentrated natural plant source of beta carotene (vitamin “A”) in the world



Dr. Luciano also offers five keys to great skin care:



- vitamins

- hydration

- exfoliation

- cleansing

- moisturizing



“Brazilian beauty secrets are buried deep in a culture that celebrates life, passion, freedom and individualism" says Dr. Luciano. "I'm very happy to uncover those Brazilian beauty secrets and share them with the world."



About Luciano Sztulman MD, FACS, FACOG

Luciano Sztulman MD, FACS, FACOG, is the Chief of Gynecologic Services at award-winning Boston University Affiliate and Academic Hospital Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island. He also maintains a private practice in Providence. Born in Brazil, Dr. Luciano is an internationally renowned woman's advocate who has dedicated his professional life to women's health and wellness for more than thirty years. Dr. Luciano has recently served as a judge for the 2012 Miss Brasil USA MA Pageant. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), and of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).



Beauty is Power: Dr. Luciano’s Brazilian Beauty Secrets for Staying Young, by Dr. Luciano Sztulman (ISBN: 978-0-615-70885-0, $14.99, 5.5 x 8.5, 224 pages), available on Amazon, Kindle and Nook.



Praise for Beauty is Power: Dr. Luciano’s Brazilian Beauty Secrets for Staying Young:



“When it comes to beauty and knowledge about Brazil, nobody knows it better then Dr. Luciano...and he has put it together in a concise, brilliant style....this book is a real, powerful addition to all of us looking for improvement....and we all need some of it!" - M.C. Ghefter, MD, Chief of Thoracic Surgery, HSPE Hospital, Sao Paulo.



“A health and beauty prescription for success...a sound mind in a sound body...a very positive approach,” - Alon J. Vainer, MD, FACP, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Medical College of Georgia.