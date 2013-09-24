Beauty with Brains Misee Harris Sets an Example for African American Women in America's Entertainment Industry

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Misee Harris represents the changing face of African American women in the nation’s entertainment industry. A multi- talented personality, Misee is a well known pediatric dentist, model, motivational speaker, and philanthropist who recently scripted history with her social media campaign to be the first ever Black Bachelorette in America.



Renowned pediatric dentist, model, philanthropist, and social media sensation, Misee Harris is now the role model for all Black American women looking to make it big in the American entertainment industry. Misee is a deadly combination of unbridled talent, intelligence, affluence, and looks that can kill. The bombshell from Columbia, TN initially hit headlines when she campaigned to become America’s first ever Black Bachelorette. As a beautiful black woman with brains and a truckload of talent, the Black entertainment industry of the nation certainly needs more women like Misee. Her life is the true representation of today’s African American women, and this certainly is how Black women should be represented in the media.



In her brief yet highly successful career, Misee Harris has already featured as a special guest in popular television and radio shows such as Showbiz Tonight with AJ Hammer, Tom Joyner Morning Show, Huffington Post Live, WKRN ABC Nashville, and Sirius XM Radio Tour. She is also a regular face in media outlets such as The Grio.com, Wet Paint.com, VibeVixen.com, AOL, Madame Noire, Uptown Magazine, and Jezebel Magazine. She is also the new face of World Hair Extensions, www.worldhairextensions.com.



Away from the world of glamour and glitz, Misee Harris is a nationally acclaimed doctor in the realm of pediatric dentistry and has been working for children with special needs and developmental disabilities. In her academic career, Misee Graduated with Honors from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2006. Later, she became the first ever African American woman to become a part of the University of Kentucky Dentistry Residency Program. In 2013, she founded ‘Project Smile’, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting the self esteem of young children in all aspects of life.



Looking at Misee’s growing emergence in the field of media and entertainment, it can certainly be said that she is the type of woman that Black Entertainment Television should be honoring on Black Girls Rock and should be Ripping the Runway. At present, this 28 years old doctor is planning to get into more entertainment/acting and looks forward to working for big directors like Tyler Perry. “Look at me, I am 5 feet 5 inches with no butt and can’t cook. However, in a room full of women, I can bet that I am the most fun and entertaining. Confidence is the key to sex appeal”, says Misee.



Follow this beautiful woman on Twitter and Instagram @miseeharris and her personal website www.miseeharris.com.



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