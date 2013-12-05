BeautyAndGlamour.net Offers Exclusive Holiday Season Discounts on Top Branded Perfume Gift Sets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- BeautyAndGlamour.net, an online retailer of perfumes, colognes, skin care products and various accessories, has recently announced that they are offering an exclusive holiday season sale on premium brands such as Hermes, Guerlain, Gucci, Versace, Cartier, Chanel, D&G, Chloe, Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani and many more.



The online perfume outlet is providing various Women’s and Men’s gift sets which are considered ideal gifts for the upcoming holiday season. For example, their Christian Dior gift set J’Adore by Dior, inclusive of J'Adore Eau De Parfum Spray and J'Adore Refillable Travel Spray, is currently being offered at a 25% discount. The J’Adore also comes in a special gift box, giving the gift set an overall exquisite appearance.



Such discount perfume gift sets are common on BeautyAndGlamour.net, which informed that they are still adding exclusive sales on highly demanded and respected brands.



Apart from providing perfumes and colognes, the site also offers various skin care products such as massage oils, body lotions, cleansers, night creams. Travel sets from Biotherm are another great example of holiday gifts which can be gifted by a partner, friends or family to their loved ones without worrying about the feedback from the receiver, as such sets are always a big hit and are greatly appreciated.



BeautyAndGlamour.net is currently giving away free Dolce & Gabbana bags with all purchases over $100. They further added that samples of newly launched perfumes and colognes are also sent along the purchases too. The free D&G bag is designed to place or store perfumes and beauty products, hence making the overall gift truly comprehensive.



Discounts on top brands like Hermes perfume, Gucci, Estee Lauder, Jean Patou, Sisley, Guerlian perfume and many more can be viewed on BeautyAndGlmour.net. The website’s sales team has advised interested customers to order swiftly, since as the holiday season approaches certain items may become unavailable.



About BeautyAndGlamour.net

BeautyAndGlamour.net is one of the leading retailers dedicated in providing discounted popular brands of perfumes, colognes, skin care products, bath and body items and various accessories. Through the online platform, http://www.beautyandglamour.net/, the merchandise currently offered by the online retailer can be viewed. Substantial discounts on brands such as Chanel, Gucci, D & G, Cartier, Chloe, Versace, Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Ralph Lauren and many more are provided by BeautyAndGlamour.net.



For more information about Discount Perfume, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of beautyandglamour.net, please email to beautyandglamour.net@gmail.com.