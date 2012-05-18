BeautyCare411.com Launches Nationwide Beauty Care Directory

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Beauty care and associated products are often marketed by attempting to trigger sudden emotional responses with bold claims that can extract money from consumers before they’ve thought it through. Often, shopping around online in an environment more insulated from the social pressures people feel in the wider world can yield big savings compared to impulse buys on the high street.



Beauty Care 411 has recently been launched to provide a nationwide landscape of the beauty care scene, with comprehensive listings of hair, skin and nail salons, as well as various other associated products and services.



Whether trying to find listings of local nail salons or beauty parlors on holiday destinations out of state, Beauty Care 411 offers one easy to use destination to find them.



The beauty salon directory listings can be broken down by city, county or state and the main menu bar categorizes the content by type, including beauty salons, day spas, hair salons, tooth whitening, tanning & nail salons and hair removal.



The site also has a side bar with a range of features, including helpful breakdowns citing the typical costs of popular beauty treatments, meaning users who might be looking to procure a gift for a loved one won’t overpay when searching the database for costs.



The Salon Search feature also brings high quality imagery to the table to advertize the sites available coupons for beauty care products, reflecting the company’s commitment to bringing big savings to consumers across America.



Another key feature of the Beauty Care 411 approach is the Beauty Treatment Guide, which provides high quality original content intent on delivering the latest information and comment on a range of beauty matters.



Insightful articles regarding the consumer beauty market have a good amount of space on the home page to brief newcomers on the possibilities, as well as encourage buyers to think outside the box when looking for salons and products.



A spokeswoman for the site was keen to emphasize their commitment to consumers, “we started this site because we know what it’s like to be stung by expensive treatments bought on a whim, and what it feels like to indulge in a spa day or facial while also knowing that you paid well under the odds for it. That kind of satisfaction is what we want all beauty care buyers to feel, so our service is tailor-made to make savings.”



About Beauty Care 411

BeautyCare411.com is an informational resource and directory offering advice and reviews on popular beauty treatments and salons throughout America. For more information please visit: http://www.beautycare411.com/