Beautyka AB Unveils Effective New Skincare Procedure Profhilo

Hagaesplanaden, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Beautyka, a skincare clinic based in Stockholm is proud to introduce new skincare procedure Profhilo – a slow release of hyaluronic acid that stimulates the production of new collagen in the skin. With Profhilo, People can receive an anti-aging treatment that is less invasive than cosmetic surgery yet provides similar results.



Skin is the body's largest organ as well as its shield against surrounding environment. Collagen is a major component of the skin because it plays a role in its strengthening, plus may benefit hydration and elasticity. However, as we age, the skin's ability to produce collagen decreases causing the redudion thickness of the dermis thereby leading to the loss of skin elasticity and the formation of wrinkles. Beautyka, a beauty clinic is committed to reversing this situation with the introduction of Profhilo.



Beautyka is a skincare clinic that offers a wide range of skincare services and aesthetic treatments for all age groups and skin types. They offer services that include cellulitreduction massage, aesthetic treatment, skincare treatments and hair removal. They have licensed dermatologists and licensed physicians with many years of experience in skincare and aesthetic treatments that are always ready to solve skin issues. Also, they sell a wide range of high-quality and effective skincare products from well-known brands on their webshop for home use.



Profhilo, an aesthetic anti-aging procedure is one of the latest innovations to treat skin laxity by skin bio-remodeling. Profhilo is a skin booster made from hyaluronic acid for skin that is losing its elasticity and firmness with age. It involves the injection of hyaluronic acid gel which when injected stimulates the skin's natural production of collagen and acts as a skin booster thereby improving the quality of the skin. The treatment is effective in treating those areas prone to laxity and sagging like the neck, chest and cheeks.



If you're looking for skin that looks dewy, plumper and generally younger, Profhilo skincare procedure from Beautyka is your best bet. The physicians that will carry out the procedure are certified and highly experienced. Beutyka is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and is always happy to answer questions, recommend products and skincare that will suit and satisfy the skin's needs.



For more information, please visit https://beautyka.se



