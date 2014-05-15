BeautyTherapyCourses.com Launches to Provide Full and Short Beautician Courses

Northcote, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Beauty therapy is one of the most diverse and challenging industries to get pursue because of the sheer variety of specialisms that exist. Facials, pedicures, hair, make-up, skin and nail treatments are all phenomenally diverse, and require regular training to keep up with the latest trends. Whether individuals are interested in Beauty Therapy Courses to keep expanding their skill set, or looking to qualify for the first time, a newly launched website, BeautyTherapyCourses.com promises to solve their vocational educational needs with a huge range of short courses and professional beauticians training.



The site (www.beautytherapycourses.com/) offers a full beautician course qualification for under five hundred dollars, a precedent setting affordable rate that cannot be beaten anywhere. Despite the low price the course offers market leading education with high quality teaching and course materials, the course allows individuals to specialize in two subjects before adding more from their range of further courses.



The further courses include everything from eyelash tinting to full body waxing and nail technology to relaxation massage, allowing beauticians to diversify their expertise and make themselves more attractive to potential employers with a greater skill set that meets the needs of the 21st century salon. All courses are designed to flexibly fit around the existing commitments of those who sign up, so they needn’t quit their job or forego a social life in order to train.



A spokesperson for BeautyTherapyCourses.com explained, “The site has been created to provide a home for our educational beauty therapy courses, which enables individuals to find a career in this field and represent one of the best investments individuals can make when starting their career. Because we offer continuing professional development at convenient top-up prices, there’s nothing to stop people quickly accruing all the skills they need to launch their own beauty salon and spa, meaning prospects for advancement are great for those willing to commit to gaining the expertise.”



About Beauty Therapy Courses

Beauty Therapy Courses is a newly launched website from a well established beauty therapy provider, offering short and long term courses for qualification in beauty therapy, with accredited courses coming later in the year. The site offers unique opportunities to up-skill at affordable prices with excellent teaching resources, well known within the industry. For more information please visit: http://www.beautytherapycourses.com/