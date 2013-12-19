Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery to Open Second Location in Maryland

Glenn Dale, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Dr. Nia Banks of Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Glenn Dale, Maryland. This marks an exciting development for Dr. Banks’s cosmetic surgery practice, as it has significantly grown from its roots in Lanham, Maryland.



“We’ve been hard at work ensuring that patients in the Beltway have even greater access to superior cosmetic surgical procedures,” says Dr. Banks, a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. “By opening a second location, we can help even more clients realize the life-changing powers of subtle yet restorative aesthetics procedures.”



The new Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery location is at Fairwood Office Park, 12150 Annapolis Road, Suite 309, Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Dr. Banks will begin seeing patients there in 2014.



Patients who are interested in Dr. Banks’s cosmetic services can visit her website at www.drbanksplasticsurgery.com.



About Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery

The Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery strives to provide the highest level of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery to their clients. They understand that each client is an individual with unique concerns, and are here to help clients get the appearance they want. At the Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery, we offer a broad range of surgical and non-surgical options to our patients. Dr. Nia Banks has expertise in surgeries such as abdominoplasty, breast augmentation and reconstruction, as well as facial rejuvenation and skin care.



Media Contact:

Dr. Nia Banks

Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery

drniabanks@gmail.com

Glenn Dale, MD

http://www.drbanksplasticsurgery.com