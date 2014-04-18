Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc (BADI) is a provider of actuation technologies. The company designs, develops and manufactures ball screws and actuators for defense, commercial, space and industrial applications. Its major products include ball screws, electromechanical actuators, linear actuators, aircraft parts and components, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gears. It also offers ball screw repair and overhaul services. Its key clients include Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Cessna, General Dynamics, Sikorsky and Rockwell International. Additionally, it serves the US Army, the US Air force, NASA and other federal agencies. The company operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries. BADI is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Beaver Aerospace and Defense, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153080/beaver-aerospace-and-defense-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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