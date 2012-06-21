BeaverProfessional.co.uk Offers 25% Discount Code for Argan Oil Hair Care Products

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Today’s consumers are becoming more concerned about the ingredients in their hair care products and are seeking products that are natural and free of chemicals or harsh ingredients. While it was once normal to stop by the local superstore to pick up any type of shampoo or conditioner, savvy shoppers know the best quality hair care products are often found online.



BeaverProfessional.co.uk is a website that is quickly gaining a reputation as the premier source for argan oil hair care products, which are free of silicone oil, sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens, mineral oil, ethylene oxide and phosphate. Argan Moroccan oil contains exceptionally high levels of essential natural fatty acids that protect and repair the hair and stimulate intracellular oxygenation to restore a healthy balance in the hair.



Beaver Professional’s line of argan oil products is sold online through its user-friendly website and is meeting the high demand for natural and organic hair care products. The range was conceptualised, developed and marketed by Mark Hall of Beaver Professional, he explains:



“Argan oil is produced from the kernels of the Argan tree, endemic to Morocco, and is valued for its nutritive and cosmetic properties, and we are proud to offer products featuring this nourishing and protective ingredient exclusively on our website”



“We are finding that consumers are fed up with false promises and dangerous chemicals found in products from leading brands, and our exclusive argan oil collection provides them with a natural, organic hair care brand that will give them beautiful, healthy hair at a price they can afford.”



The range is focused on products that are as healthy on consumers’ pockets as it is their hair. By marketing the range directly to consumers, Beaver Professional has been able to give a premium product at affordable prices.



BeaverProfessional.co.uk features the whole range of hair care products, each product is accompanied by detailed product descriptions and digital imagery. The site is also replete with high quality editorial content about Argan Oil, Keratin, natural hair care, product line features and the latest deals and discounts available through the site.



BeaverProfessional.co.uk is currently offering a 25% discount for customers who use the discount code: Goodhair.



About BeaverProfessional.co.uk

Beaver Professional (Beaver Products LTD) is a leading hair care brand that specializes in affordable, natural hair care products, including argan oil shampoo, conditioner and hair serum. All products are produced ethically to meet very high quality control standards and are free of silicone oil, sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens, mineral oil, ethylene oxide and phosphate. Easy navigation, in-depth editorial content and a 25%-off discount code, make BeaverProfessional.co.uk the preferred choice for consumers. Learn more at http://www.beaverprofessional.co.uk/