Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) concerning whether certain officers and directors of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to pay certain top officials at Beazer Homes USA, Inc. excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Beazer Homes’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $742.40 million for the 12 months period that ended don Sept. 30, 2011 to over $1 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss over the respective time periods decreased from $204.86 million to $145.33 million.



However, Beazer Homes’ Total Revenue fell from 991.15 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2010 to 742.40 million for the 12 months period that ended don Sept. 30, 2011.



The total compensation of certain top officials increase significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $1.75 million in 2011 to over $2.93 million in 2012 and the Executive VP, CFO and CAO’s pay increased from over $675,000 in 2011 to over $1.31 million in 2012.



Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) closed on December 10, 2012 at $14.46 per share.



