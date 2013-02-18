Beazley Prudential Real Estate Is Now Offering Premiere Homes in the Southampton Community.

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Beazley Prudential Real Estate is now offering potential Hephzibah, GA area homeowners the opportunity to purchase premier homes in the new Southampton Community. Bill Beazley Homes has completed several new construction single family homes in the upscale Southampton community. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is working to make these homes available to potential The new Southampton development of Hephzibah, GA has several premiere homes available immediately.new homeowners in the Richmond County area.



The entire Southampton community is conveniently located near Fort Gordon and the Augusta Regional Airport. The Southampton community gives potential homeowners in Hephzibah, Georgia an easy to access community with outstanding amenities. The community is also extremely close to the Diamond Lakes Community and Recreation Center, providing families with a nearby playground and baseball diamond for growing families.



Each of the three and four bedroom floor plans features quality landscaping with new sod lawns, as well as ground floor membership in the new neighborhood covenant and homeowners association. The interior of each of these quality homes features new hardwood and ceramic tile floors, as well as fully functioning fireplaces. Frigidaire appliances round out the outstanding kitchen designs, which are accented by pre-installed mini blinds that the entire home features.



The Southampton community represents an exceptional value to first time homeowners and families looking for an outstanding upscale property in the right price range. Home start at $130,000 and Prudential Beazley Real Estate is currently offering $3000 closing costs on all the premiere homes built by Bill Beazley Homes. With access to the outstanding Diamond Lakes Elementary School, Spirit Creek Middle School and Cross Creek High School, the community offers features for all families.



