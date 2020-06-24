"BeBOLD & WIN" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "BeBOLD & WIN" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Stacy Madison as they discuss the role of an entrepreneur today.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Stacy Madison. Stacy Madison is the founder of Stacy's Pita Chips and is also the founder of BeBOLD bars. While living in Boston, she showed her entrepreneurial spirit by selling pita bread sandwiches. She used the leftover pita bread to make healthy chips. Once winter took over Stacy decided to go ahead and start selling the chips to local stores. Shortly after, Stacy's company was growing rapidly and was acquired by Frito-Lay for $250 Million dollars. After traveling and assessing her life she returned to Boston and began a new positive company to help people eat healthy: BeBOLD bars.



About Stacy Madison:

Stacy Madison is the founder of Stacy's Pita Chip Company and BeBOLD bars. Initially she was a social worker but soon decided to try her hand as a healthy snack food manufacturer. While living in Boston, she began to sell pita sandwiches and the leftovers she turned into healthier chips. The Company was a huge success and was bought by Frito Lay for $250 million dollars. After traveling in Southeast Asia and homeschooling her kids Stacy returned home with the wonderful idea of opening a juice bar and a healthy BeBOLD bar. Join us for this episode if you need help with being steered on to the right path of being healthier, wealthier , and wiser.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.