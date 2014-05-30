Silkeborg, Midtjylland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Babies are more innocent than what people usually thought about them. Many parents usually make a nursery for them, considering the best bedding, specifically.



In 2005, statistics reveal that the baby care industry in the US alone is worth around $6 billion, which includes nursery furniture and supplies.



Meanwhile, there are simple steps in ensuring the good bedding of a baby. First of all, make it safe. As usual, safety first rule must be adhered, most especially to babies. Fitted sheets with elasticized edges that fit the crib mattress warmly should be selected. This would prevent the sheet from sleeping off the mattress. In terms of a safety hazard, loose sheets are perfect. Also, it is important for babies not to get too warm while they are sleeping. Weather conditions and room temperature must be also observed. For most situations, cotton sheets work well; for cooler conditions or lesser warm, flannel sheets are a good option.



Consider next the comfort. Find the materials which can be used to personalize the bedding. There are materials that are soft and comfortable and a good crib bedding choice for the sensitive skin of baby.



Decoration is important. There are different crib bedding designs and themes that would perfectly complement the nursery décor of a baby’s room. For those who prefer traditional themes, solid classic colors and designs would be the best. Modern, trendy baby crib bedding has colorful, fun patterns and unique hues.



Only a few sheets are needed. One in the wash and one on the bed. Typically, two sheets are enough because some baby bed sheets come in two sets. If the sheets are not in a set of two, consider purchasing two different sheets in similar colors to change the décor now and then.



Collect a complete baby bedding set. Usually, a baby bedding set is composed of a fitted sheet, crib bumper, dust ruffle and blanket. Although all of these items are not quite important, the additional elements coordinate the baby’s room and add comfort. A baby bedding set is usually cheaper than individual bedding items. Moreover, matching bedding set easily adds personality to the baby’s nursery.



Decorating a nursery room does not have to be difficult and expensive. Just always remember that every baby deserves the best in life right from the start. So it is very important that the baby bedding, more than anything else in the nursery room is so much comfortable for the baby, and manageable on the part of the one taking care of him.



About Skandinavisk Dynekompagni

Scandinavian Quilt Company is a Danish owned shop whose mission is to provide their customers with duvets, pillows, towels, blankets, etc. for the best prices. They have a large range which makes it possible for them to offer the leading brands on the market at discounted prices – without compromising either design or quality. They sell products for everyday use, which is why they see it as their duty to negotiate exclusively products where quality is top class.