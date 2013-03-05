BecexTech Online Store Providing a Wide Range of Electronic Products at Competitive Prices

Point Cook, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- BecexTech is a well-known online store in Australia that provides a wide range of electronic products to the customers.



BecexTech specializes in electronic goods; the prices at which it offers these goods are very competitive. The company is providing high quality goods to more than 100,000 Australian customers at best value, since its inception in 2006. The online shop is all set to bring best electronic products; customers can also read reviews of the products to take informed decision.



Regarding its product line and quality assurance, a senior company official says, “We are committed to bring the latest gadgets and electronic goods to local Australians by delivering the best price and best customer’s experience at a matter of click. When people think of buying electronic goods online, they think of BecexTech.”



The range of electronic goods offered by becextech is divided under seven key product categories, viz. Audio & Appliances, Mobile Phones, Digital Camcorder, Computer/Tablet, Digital Still Cameras, Digital SLR Cameras, and Camera Accessories.



BecexTech offers its customers 100% authentic products; comprehensive 12 months local warranty; rock bottom prices; 7 days dead on arrival replacement guarantee; 14 days money back guarantee; fast delivery; 0% surcharge for VISA, Master Card, PayPal Credit Card, and great customer service & after sales services. However, these promises are subject to certain terms and conditions, which the online shopper has to go through before ordering.



About BecexTech

BecexTech is a well-established e-tailer that deals in electronic goods and has a specialization in this area. The company provides high quality electronic products at most competitive prices to the local Australians. The motto of the company is: More Than Just Low Prices. The website of the company has been acclaimed as safe, secure, and user-friendly by many of its customers. BecexTech reviews could be viewed on the Customer Reviews section of their website.



Contact Information:

Company Name: BecexTech

Website: https://www.becextech.com.au

Address: BecexTech Australia, PO BOX 6297, Point Cook, Vic 3030

Fax: 1300 558 873

Email ID: info@becextech.com.au

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BecexTechAU