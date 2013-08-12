BecexTech.co.nz Now Introduces High Quality Digital SLR Cameras for Customers in New Zealand

Middleton, Christchurch -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- BecexTech.co.nz, a renowned and well-established retailer specializing in electronic goods has just introduced high-quality digital SLR cameras to its customers in New Zealand. The online store can cater to every possible requirement the customers in New Zealand may have with their cameras. In fact, all their products are from the top brands and are available at affordable prices.



The online store has a wide range to choose from. They showcase more than 3,500 electronic goods from some acclaimed brands. The company claims that its New Zealand based customers can shop securely anytime and anywhere, and browse their extensive range of top brands and the latest technologies in communication, photography equipments and lifestyle goods.



BecexTech.co.nz showcases and stocks brand new unlocked Digital SLR Cameras, Digital Reflex, Cameras, Digital SLR Lens, Photography Accessories, Mobile Phones, Smart Phones, PC tablets, Android Tablets, Apple iPads and many more from leading brands such as Apple, Canon, Nikon, Samsung, HTC, ASUS, Sony and others.



This company has seven years of industry experience and provides the highest level of service and consistently strives to exceed customers' expectations while maintaining low prices without compromising the quality of their products and services.



A representative from this electronics and mobile phones online store stated, “Customers drive our business, and we make customer satisfaction a priority. We strive to provide the highest possible level of service, and exceed expectations wherever we can. Honesty is also important to us, and we believe that our customers deserve nothing less than the highest ethical standards from our company. We aim for excellence at every level, and in every aspect of our business.”



About BecexTech-NZ

BecexTech-NZ is a well-established retailer, specializing in electronic goods and built specifically for the NZ market. It is an Australian-operated global company with a local New Zealand office and logistic center located in various different regions. By doing so, it is able to source every possible price, cut all middlemen and obtain a much cheaper price for its local customers without compromising the local support/warranty that has been its standard service. Since 2006, BecexTech.co.nz has been providing more than 100,000 local customers the best-value electronic goods and helps its local community to save hundreds ad thousands of dollars of their hard-earned cash.



For more information, please visit: https://www.becextech.co.nz.



Contact Detail:

38 Birmingham Drive,

Middleton, Christchurch,

8024

NZ