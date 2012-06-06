Beckertime Is Now Included in eBay's Exclusive Fashion Vault Home Page

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Beckertime has reached another important eBay milestone. Beckertime is now included in ebay's exclusive Fashion Vault event, which features top fashion brands, designers and sellers. This prestigious distinction allows for even more buyers to have easy access to Beckertime's incredible selection of Rolex watches.



For one week only, Beckertime is offering 100 of the finest preowned luxury watches including Rolex, Cartier, Breitling and Bulova for the lowest pieces possible. These are the best of the best and will most certainly sell quickly.



The Fashion Vault sale started Monday, June 4, 2012 at 8am pst and runs for one full week ending on Monday, June 11th at 8am pst. There are many unique items listed at unbelievably good prices. As the saying goes, "The early bird gets the worm."



Other Rolex watch experts and media outlets have also taken notice of Beckertime and the high standard of excellence that it maintains each and every day. For example, Guido Mondani, the leading publisher of the Rolex reference books, mentioned the company in a recent article, and Sherman Pike, the Co-Founder and Vice President of Jewelers Ethics Association wrote a long feature story about Beckertime that details its interesting history and commitment to quality.



“It’s always a pleasure to write about the good guys,” Pike was quoted as saying about Beckertime.



About Beckertime

Founded in 1998, Beckertime is one of the world's largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. Beckertime is internationally recognized as experts on Rolex and specializes in buying and selling Rolex timepieces. They have been featured in articles targeting the jewelry trade and written about in books on successful eBay commerce. They are eBay's largest pre-owned Rolex seller in the world and their large inventory selection, great pricing and commitment to service excellence has earned them eBay's highest Titanium PowerSeller designation with more than 15,000 total feedbacks and a 13-year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent. For more information, please visit http://www.beckertime.com