Beckertime Reaches Amazing Milestone of 15,000 Feedback on eBay

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- For almost one hundred years, the name Rolex has been synonymous with high-quality.



The company has a richly-deserved reputation as producing some of the most attractive and functional watches in the world.



While many people would like to purchase a Rolex watch, at times, the high cost of the timepieces has prevented them from doing so. As a result, the market for preowned Rolex watches has grown in popularity over the years.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of preowned Rolex watches combined with incredible customer service and commitment to detail.



On Wednesday, April 11, 2012, Beckertime achieved an impressive milestone of 15,000 feedbacks on eBay. The staff at the company was thrilled by this achievement, as they truly live for customer service and care for each of these reviews as if it was their first. What’s even more impressive is that they maintain a 99.9% positive feedback ratio and a near perfect 5 star detailed seller rating.



Beckertime was started in 1998 by Gordon and Matthew Becker, a father-son duo who both love watches. Since opening for business, the two have worked incredibly hard to develop their company into the largest used Rolex dealer in the World on eBay.



“We are the largest provider of preowned Rolex on eBay with a monthly sales volume of over $750,000,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that it has also earned eBay's highest level “Top-rated Seller” designation with a 13 year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent.



Using the website to shop for a preowned Rolex watch is an extremely pleasant experience. Shoppers are welcome to visit the Beckertime site at any time and browse through the many attractive watches that are available for sale.



A list of Rolex models is located on the left hand side of the page; this makes it easy for discerning buyers to find exactly what type of timepiece they are looking for. Everything from Cellini and Explorer to the Submariner and more are featured on the website.



For shoppers who would like even more information about Rolex watches, clicking on the “Resources” tab at the top of the home page brings up a variety of choices, including glossary of terms, and a popular Rolex blog that is continually updated by Matthew Becker with interesting posts about the latest news, tips and advice about Rolex watches.



About Beckertime

Founded in 1998, Beckertime is one of the world’s largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. Beckertime is internationally recognized as experts on Rolex and specializes in buying and selling Rolex timepieces. They have been featured in articles targeting the jewelry trade and written about in books on successful eBay commerce. They are eBay’s largest pre-owned Rolex seller in the world and their large inventory selection, great pricing and commitment to service excellence has earned them eBay’s highest Diamond PowerSeller designation with more than 15,000 total feedbacks and a 13-year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent. For more information, please visit http://www.beckertime.com