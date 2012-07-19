Beckertime Sees an 8 Percent Increase in Unique Visitors to Its Website Thanks to KOMI Marketing

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Since the day it opened for business in 1998, Beckertime has strived to provide its customers with the best pre-owned luxury brand watches. Since then, Beckertime has developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the world’s largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches.



In order to help manage its digital marketing and grow its online presence, Beckertime began working with KOMI Marketing last year. The two companies collaborated on search engine optimization strategies like social media and the generation of content.



But as Beckertime and KOMI Marketing soon found out, building high quality links was a bit of a challenge. Finding pertinent quality and high-traffic websites for link building was extremely time consuming, and took away from their other SEO efforts.



To help expedite the entire link building situation, Beckertime and KOMI Marketing turned to MixRank and its effective search engine feature to quickly find high-quality sources of traffic. MixRank’s easy-to-use feature allowed KOMI Marketing to discover an impressive 50 websites that were appropriate to Beckertime and could be used to build high quality links.



Using MixRank also helped Beckertime and KOMI Marketing save an incredible 90 percent of the time that they were spending on link building research. This allowed them to focus their efforts primarily on SEO.



Because of this link building and work with KOMI Marketing as well as help from the MixRank search engine, Beckertime has seen an impressive 8 percent increase in unique daily visitors. A case study, http://blog.mixrank.com/beckertime-increases-daily-traffic-by-8, provides in-depth information about the project.



“We were happy to learn about the successful strategies that companies like Beckertime employ using our data,” said Ilya Lichtenstein, owner of MixRank.



“Joseph Chambers, the CEO of KOMI Marketing is a forward thinking, ‘outside of the box’ type of person who thoroughly understood how to effectively use our search engine feature.”



Matt Becker said he is thrilled with the increase in traffic to Beckertime.



“Thanks to the efforts of Joseph and KOMI Marketing, as well as his knowledge of the MixRank search engine feature, more customers than ever are finding our website quickly and easily and are taking advantage of our incredible selection of pre-owned Rolex watches.”



Beckertime, which generates over $1 million in monthly sales revenue has also earned eBay’s highest Diamond PowerSeller designation. Visitors to the website can browse through the company’s vast selection of pre-owned Rolex watches, including Air-King, Explorer, and Cellini models.



About Beckertime

Founded in 1998, Beckertime is one of the world's largest Internet sellers of pre-owned Rolex watches. Beckertime is internationally recognized as experts on Rolex and specializes in buying and selling Rolex timepieces. They have been featured in articles targeting the jewelry trade and written about in books on successful eBay commerce. They are eBay's largest pre-owned Rolex seller in the world and their large inventory selection, great pricing and commitment to service excellence has earned them eBay's highest Diamond PowerSeller designation with more than 15,000 total feedbacks and a 13-year positive feedback ratio of 99.9 percent. For more information, please visit http://www.beckertime.com