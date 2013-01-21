Beckler's Carpet Now Offers TruSoft, the Softest Fiber in the Market via Tuftex Carpet

Dalton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- With the increasing competition in the carpet industry to meet the consumers demand for softest fiber, Stainmaster has released a fiber named TruSoft which has now become the thinnest fiber for carpets with 4 to 5 deniers per filament. This TruSoft fiber will be provided by the leading carpet manufacturer Tuftex, which is being carried by Beckler’s Carpet. Beckler’s Carpet is one of the most prestigious carpet providers in the U.S. with its establishment dating back to 1949. The company has been both a manufacturer and a provider of various carpets.



Beckler’s Carpet has one of the most extensive inventories in the carpet industry. The company stated that their prime focus since their establishment has always been to offer the best quality products at the lowest possible price. The company further informed that their provision of floor covering needs is diversified through the products of many different carpet manufacturers carried by them. Tuftex of California by Shaw Industries is one such manufacturer whose carpets are being provided by Beckler’s Carpet. The latest TruSoft fiber has created a buzz in the carpet industry and many companies are already providing products based on this fiber including Tuftex, which has 7 TruSoft introductions.



Despite the release of the record breaking fiber, there are many other features of the carpet that enable its success. Beckler’s Carpet stated that color is one of the most important aspects of the carpet. The company further informed that Tuftex Carpet is a veteran in making carpets that have colors that match the furnishings of a room. Their focus is on creating carpets of latest trendy colors, style and fashion, stated the company. These various styles offered by Tuftex are displayed on Beckler’s Carpet website. The availability of many colors for each and every style is a proof of the extensive selections Beckler’s Carpet has.



The products of Shaw Tuftex Carpet are only a handful of products are offered by Beckler’s Carpet. The company stated that their aim is to meet the need of every consumer and in order to do so they are providing styles of every major manufacturer. Beckler’s Carpet is also providing free quotes with best possible prices for the required manufacturer, style, color and quantity.



