Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Beckman) is a medical device company. It undertakes the manufacture and marketing of biomedical laboratory instruments, software and supplies that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical tests. Its products are used in a wide range of applications such as medical research, clinical trials and drug discovery, and diagnostic laboratories in hospitals. The company has three divisions, namely, Research and Discovery, Diagnostics and Industrial. It operates across the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Its products are sold in over 160 countries worldwide. The company has an installed base of over 275,000 clinical and research systems operating in laboratories around the world. Beckman is a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, and is headquartered in California, the US.
The company seeks to offer its customers the world's most efficient laboratories that would contribute in improving patient health and at the same time reduce the cost of care. Beckman envisages establishing its position through the development of innovative products and services and enhancement of existing ones, internal development, strong partner relationships, strategic collaborations and acquisitions.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Beckman Coulter, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
