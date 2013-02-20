Beck's Sapphire Sends Chicagoan to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Becks Sapphire, the latest pilsner from the number one German beer brand, is sending a local Chicago woman to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Popular blogger Katie Cahnmann of Chicago will have the opportunity to see the Fall 2013 collections of over 90 designers thanks in part to being chosen as a grand prize winner in a recent contest by the home company. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center is taking place from February 7th thru the 14th and will showcase the latest looks from the most anticipated fashion houses.



Katie will be documenting her experiences on NowYouKnowEvents.com (NYK), as well as on Facebook and Twitter. During Fashion Week and shortly after, NYK will release all the details, allowing supporters of the fashion industry an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the designers, stylists and clothing that make the event a success.



Checkout http://tiny.cc/NYKFASHIONWEEK



Becks Sapphire, the official beer sponsor of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, is a distintive golden pilsner in it's own right. A black bottle design and a one of a kind brewing process with German sapphire aroma hops makes Becks Sapphire a perfect fit for the unique trendsetters that can only be found at fashion week. The Spring 2014 Collections will also be sponsored by the best selling brewing company and include exclusive tastings and parties throughout the year. As part of her sweepstakes award, not only will Katie attend Fashion Week runway shows but she will also participate in private after parties thrown by the brand for specific top fashion designers.



"My team and I are excited and feel extremely privileged to have won this Becks Sapphire sponsored trip. To show our appreciation, we intend to use our company blog and various social media outlets to keep fashion fans informed of all the adrenaline-pumping adventures we experience during our travels to the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week," said Katie Cahnmann, CEO and Editor in Chief of NowYouKnowEvents.com.



For those interested in following their journey firsthand, NYK will be checking in daily from fashion week with photographs, tweets and blog posts from February 11th through February 14th, 2013. Their final writeup and review will be released via the same mediums upon the completion of the week's fantastic schedule.



About Now You Know Events

Now You Know Events offers readers an opportunity to experience the best of the city by sharing unique invitations to Chicago’s top events. Founded in 2010, NYK has been dedicated to introducing city residents and visitors to the behind the scenes movers and shakers of Chicago.



Up to date coverage of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is NowYouKnowEvents first media cover in their expansion into the New York fashion and events industry.Once Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week concludes, subscribing to NowYouKnowEvents.com is best. Along with sharing a variety of events in Chicago and New York throughout the year, NYK wants to ensure great memories for everyone by providing details on the highest caliber of events.



Contact Info:

Benjamin James

Publisher