Beco Designs Explains Key Considerations for Designing a Luxurious Master Bath

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Coming up with the perfect bathroom is personal. However, most homeowners can agree that making a bathroom feel more luxurious is always worth the time. Taking inspiration from their trendy and luxe master bathrooms in Princeton, NJ, and other upscale areas, Beco Designs, offers the following tips.



High-quality lighting creates a true feeling of luxury. Choose light fixtures that can dim for maximum effect. If the space is small, it can be made "larger" using a combination of lights and mirrors, which create the illusion of a bigger room.



Make the bathroom feel like a high-end spa. Old-fashioned bathroom fixtures reminiscent of spas, like claw-foot tubs, are becoming trendy again. Modern spa amenities such as glass shower enclosures and shiny stainless-steel taps also continue to be popular luxury additions.



Using marble or granite for bathroom countertops adds luxury instantly. Natural stone can tie together minimalist subway tile on walls and floors. The opposite technique — sprucing up the floor and walls with colorful, trendy tile and using natural stone in the shower — is also worth considering.



Small touches make a big difference. Luxury can be amplified with little things, like plush textiles, greenery, and extra seating. A detachable showerhead is another small change that will make showering more relaxing.



While any homeowner's imagination can turn a master bathroom from boring to beautiful, the actual work involved is difficult without the help of professionals.



