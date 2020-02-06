Beco Designs Has Specialty Kitchen Cabinets to Help Homeowners Get Organized in 2020

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Beco Designs is currently scheduling orders for specialty kitchen cabinet projects to help homeowners enhance their cooking spaces throughout 2020. The Beco Designs team is comprised of professionals designers and carpenters paired with distinguished cabinet manufacturers, all to offer a wide variety of customizable designs and solutions for any kitchen. As a premier provider of kitchen ideas in Newtown, PA and the nearby regions, Beco Designs recently discussed some of their recent designs and the benefits of kitchen cabinet redesigns for homeowners.



The company's team of professionals has recently completed projects that include a range of features serving to enhance their clients' kitchens. These projects include under the counter "Lazy Susans," appliance panels to match current cabinetry, under the counter warming drawers, and customized pantry cabinets. They also showcase their pantry and organizational cabinetry and specialty storage cabinetry projects on the Beco Designs website.



Custom cabinetry projects offer myriad options for woods, styles, finishes, and hardware that can all suit individual tastes. As handcrafted works of art that are made specially to order, custom cabinets offer exclusivity and creative flair to any homeowner that wants to enhance their kitchen space. The craftsmen at Beco Designs add individual quality touches to their custom cabinetry solutions with a range of available customization options.



Additionally, wood is non-toxic, recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable. Therefore, environmentally conscious homeowners can ensure that all materials used for their projects are sourced using sustainable methods. The use of clear coats and water-based stains and paints means that dangerous solvents won't leave an environmental footprint.



For additional information, or to discuss kitchen cabinets for homes in Pennington, NJ, and the surrounding areas, visit https://www.beco-designs.com/ today.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.