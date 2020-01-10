Beco Designs Is Currently Booking Appointments for 2020 Kitchen Redesigns and Renovations

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- For over sixty years, the team of professional designers and carpenters at Beco Designs have been transforming kitchens across the Greater Philadelphia area. Their team is currently booking appointments for renovation and redesign projects throughout January, February, and March of 2020. As the most reputable provider of kitchen cabinets in Pennington, NJ, and nearby regions, Beco Designs has recently advised on the advantages that kitchen renovations offer homeowners in the new year.



There are several features that kitchen renovations offer to improve the overall functionality of a kitchen area. This includes adding more cabinets or extending existing cabinets up to the ceiling to increase storage space. Additionally, the wall between the living room and the kitchen can be knocked down, allowing more counter space to be customized and built into the new area. By merely upgrading several lighting fixtures and appliances, homeowners can make their kitchens more functional.



Upgrading appliances to energy-efficient models will reduce the amount of energy consumption that a kitchen uses. Dishwashers and refrigerators with Energy Star labels signify that they meet or exceed standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). When replacing a traditional lighting fixture, LED models are a fantastic way to reduce long-term energy use, while also offering more control over the lighting aesthetics compared to conventional models.



Outdated kitchen appliances can be dangerous if they are faulty or malfunctioning. Universal design, such as the installation of a wall oven, can help to prevent the injuries caused by overexertion. Depending on the size of a kitchen renovation, homeowners can recoup up to 70% of the renovation costs. Also, newly refurbished kitchens are generally more attractive to buyers if a homeowner ever decides to sell their property.



About Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms

Beco Kitchens and Bathrooms provides kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Bucks County, PA, Main Line, PA, and Mercer County, NJ. The company has been family owned and operated since its founding in 1956. Their 3,000 square foot showroom features top brands in cabinetry, countertops and sinks.