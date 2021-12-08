Beco Designs Shares Bathroom Tile Ideas for Small Bathrooms

Morrisville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- When homeowners decide to renovate their bathrooms, one of the first things they think of is making their small bathrooms appear larger. Beco Designs, a company specializing in bathroom designs in Princeton Junction, NJ, states that the secret to enhancing a bathroom's space lies within the tiles. Today, they're providing a few of the best tile options for maximizing a small bathroom's space.



One of the most effective ways to open this space up is to incorporate more light. White and glossy tiles reflect what light is already available, producing a brighter, more welcoming space. Large tiles can also be used to create this same effect. They capture more light and trick the brain into thinking the room is bigger than it is.



Incorporating more light into a small bathroom isn't the only way to make the space appear larger. Homeowners can strategically place subway tiles into a diagonal pattern or use tiles to create chevron stripes to draw the eye to the longest part of the room. While large tiles can create the illusion of more space, tiny tiles should not be ignored. Mosaic tiles can elongate bathroom walls, taking advantage of the open space stretching up to the ceiling.



Beco Designs wants homeowners to know that they can get creative with their bathroom tiles. For example, they can cover the floor in black hexagon tiles to contrast the white subway tiles on the wall. Alternatively, they can use graphic tiles to add personality to their bathroom. The design company cautions homeowners about using bold tiles, suggesting they only use these tiles on the floors or halfway up the walls so that the patterns do not become overwhelming.



Just because they have a small space to work with does not mean homeowners cannot use the latest and most savvy tile trends in their small bathrooms. On the contrary, Beco Designs states that a small toilet room gives homeowners the license to be more creative in establishing a bright, open space. For more information about bathroom designs in Newton, PA, homes, visit https://www.beco-designs.com/ today.



